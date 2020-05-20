Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in Wisconsin was back up slightly on Tuesday, an increase in numbers because of expanded testing.

An increase in numbers because of expanded testing. It is the key to helping us #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19_WI. And tests are available. If you have any symptoms or think you’ve been exposed, call your provider or log on to find a testing site near you: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/k5qQgXsqlf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 19, 2020

The positive rate was five percent, out of all tests administered in the previous 24 hours. Monday’s positive rate was just under three percent.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included 128 new positive test results and 8 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 467.