Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. Let’s start with the lives lost in the previous 24 hour period.

Fourteen deaths were recorded by the state Department of Health Services, for a total of 481 due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Polk County recorded it’s first death, and local health departments in Taylor and Langlade counties declared their first cases, meaning the coronavirus is now confirmed in all 72 counties.

6,000+ negative tests since yesterday, 500+ #COVID19_WI cases, 51 hospitalizations & 14 deaths, w/Polk County reporting a life lost for the first time. See data & information about our facility-wide public health investigations, updated to 376 today: https://t.co/vclH4Y0wZT pic.twitter.com/sC88BGBXYE — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 20, 2020

DHS reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, setting a new record for a one-day increase, amid increased testing. Those positive tests make up about eight percent of the more than 6,000 tests run since Tuesday.