Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

By

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. Let’s start with the lives lost in the previous 24 hour period.

Fourteen deaths were recorded by the state Department of Health Services, for a total of 481 due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Polk County recorded it’s first death, and local health departments in Taylor and Langlade counties declared their first cases, meaning the coronavirus is now confirmed in all 72 counties.

DHS reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, setting a new record for a one-day increase, amid increased testing. Those positive tests make up about eight percent of the more than 6,000 tests run since Tuesday.