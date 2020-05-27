Wednesday COVID-19 numbers set single-day records for deaths, cases and tests

Wisconsin saw its largest single-day increases in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests on Wednesday. Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm delivered Wednesday’s numbers, including 599 positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the state total to 16,000 positive tests.

There were 22 additional deaths since Tuesday, for a total of 539. DHS reported 10,330 new test results Wednesday, and 5.8% of those were positive.

We know testing is fundamental to our ability to box in this virus. If you have symptoms or have been exposed, you can get a #COVID19_WI test.

Palm and Governor Tony Evers were concerned, that recommended precautions are not being taken seriously by Wisconsin residents.

“We’re going to take every opportunity we can to reinforce with people how frankly simple this is,” Evers said. “The social distancing, making sure your hands are clean, and also wearing masks when you’re out in public.”

A new public service campaign will urge people to get tested if they need to.