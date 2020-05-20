Wisconsin announces assistance for farmers, renters and landlords

Wisconsin farmers and processors will be eligible for a direct payment program from the state, for coronavirus relief.

Governor Tony Evers confirmed Wednesday he will take $50-million from the $1.9 billion given to the state in the CARES Act to use for the direct payments, plus another $15 million dollars to assist food security efforts.

Eligible farmers will be asked to apply for the aid through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, which is working in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

Farm support payments could begin arriving as early as June. The $50-million is exactly what eight Wisconsin farm organizations requested from Evers in an April 21st letter.

Also on Wednesday, Evers announced a $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program for residents who are struggling to pay rent and landlords struggling to collect amid the pandemic.

Brownfield