Wisconsin COVID-19 positive cases up slightly on Wednesday

The state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases took a slight uptick on Wednesday. After two days with fewer than 200 new confirmed cases, and the lowest percentage of positive tests in a month-and-half, Wisconsin had 291 newly reported cases, with the positive percentage increasing to six-and-a-quarter percent. Overall, the state remains on track to reopen under Governor Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

The Department of Health Services reported three more people died of COVID-19, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 421.

Numbers are up, but trendlines are down in several of the criteria we need to hit in the #BadgerBounceBack plan to get Wisconsin moving again. See where we are: https://t.co/DYzkG4WrL3 pic.twitter.com/phMze537zM — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 13, 2020

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday morning that 343 people were currently hospitalized with confirmed cases, with 169 inpatients waiting for test results.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Services has released the names of nursing homes and long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 investigations.

The move is in keeping with federal guidelines, and similar action by other states. DHS on Wednesday reported 38 Wisconsin nursing homes under investigation for COVID-19. A single case of a resident or staff testing positive leads to a facility-wide public health investigation.

@DHSWI announced today it is releasing names of skilled nursing sites with #Covid19 public health investigations. Move aimed to bring peace of mind to loved ones. Get details at https://t.co/P7jOdJrqNw pic.twitter.com/spX4yrslIt — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 13, 2020

According to DHS, facilities are proactively informing residents, family members, and local and state health departments about positive cases. The list of facilities will be updated weekly on Wednesday.