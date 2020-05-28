Wisconsin Elections Commission agrees to mail absentee ballot applications

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously backed a proposal to send roughly 2.7 million voters an absentee ballot application.

WisPolitics reports that commission staff anticipates just 10 percent of recipients will respond to the mailing, which will cost around $2.3 million, but that the anticipated response rate was a “crude estimate” based on experience with past mailings.

The final mailing is set to go to all registered voters in the state — with the exception of those who’ve already requested an absentee ballot or who may have moved and have not confirmed their address.

The commission also approved a grant program that would send each municipality $200 plus $1.10 for each registered voter to cover upcoming costs.