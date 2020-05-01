Wisconsin golf pro’s Helminen and Terasa earn Player of the Decade honors

The Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association (WPGA) announced its Players of the Decade. Earning the prestigious honor for the decade spanning 2010-2019 are Ryan Helminen, PGA of Ridgeway Country Club (Neenah) in the member race and Eddie Terasa, PGA of North Hills Country Club (Menomonee Falls) in the senior race.

The Appleton native, Helminen has won the WPGA Member Player of the Year award five times, finished second twice and finished third twice. These finishes helped him earn 213 points and win the award by an impressive 55-point margin.

Highlights during Helminen’s run included the 2014 Wisconsin State Open Title, four WPGA Professional Championship victories and seven one-day WPGA Classic wins. Helminen has been a Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) member since 2007. He will be recognized at an upcoming WPGA Tournament.

Madison native Terasa turned 50-year-old in June 2010 entering him into the senior standings for the upcoming decade. Just one year later Terasa started a run of four consecutive years of achieving the Senior Player of the Year Award.

Terasa’s list of victories included the 2010 Wisconsin State Open, 2010 WPGA Match Play Championship, 2016 Wisconsin State Senior Open, two WPGA Professional Championships (2011

& 2013), and three WPGA Senior Professional Championships (2011, 2013 & 2014).

Terasa has been a PGA member since 1987. The WPGA acknowledged Terasa as the Senior Player of the Decade at the WPGA Spring Membership Meeting Reception held on March 2, 2020 in Green Bay.