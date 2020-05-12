Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin has new Elder Abuse Hotline

Wisconsin residents experiencing or aware of elder abuse can now call a hotline. The Wisconsin Department’ of Justice has a new elder abuse hotline, which is intended to help make reporting all kinds of elder abuse easier.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said this comes at a time when people are staying home, raising concern about scams and other forms of abuse.

People who suspect or are victims of elder abuse can now call 1-833-586-0107, or visit reportelderabusewi.org