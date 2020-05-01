‘Wisconsin Restaurant Promise’ aims to reassure diners

When Wisconsin restaurants are able to once again open their dining rooms, they’ll make a promise to patrons. Christine Hilmer is President & CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

“The restaurants promise that they’re going to be the leader in food safety, they’re going to do health checks with their staff, there’s going to be appropriate social distancing, hand washing, sanitizer, a lot of different things.”

The restaurants in turn will ask people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are immunocompromised to order contactless delivery, and for diners to respect social distancing requirements.

Hilmer said most Wisconsin restaurants have seen a 70 percent decline in business since the statewide Safer at Home order limited them to pickup and delivery only.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Promise is on the association’s website. Hilner says they don’t know when they’ll be able to reopen, but now is the time to be planning.