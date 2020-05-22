Wisconsin State Parks extending hours

Effective tomorrow, Saturday May 23, nearly all Wisconsin state parks will return to regular operating hours. That is, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, and parks will no longer be closed Wednesdays.

In accordance with public health guidelines and safety recommendations, the DNR is modifying current operations. Starting May 23, all Wisconsin state park properties will return to regular hours of 6am – 11pm. seven days a week. Properties will no longer be closed Wednesdays. pic.twitter.com/Fqk3O6IHFt — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) May 22, 2020

The sole exception, Rock Island State Park will remain closed until July.

A limited number of day-use area restrooms will reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Park visitors are advised to bring hand sanitizer.

All group, family and indoor group campsites will remain closed, and all events and shelter reservations will be canceled, through June 7. The status of events, reservations and camping after June 7 is under review.