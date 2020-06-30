Appeals court upholds limits on early voting in Wisconsin

A federal appeals court has upheld Republican-authored limits on early voting.

Monday’s ruling by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals will allow 13 days of in-person absentee voting, starting two weeks before Election Day and ending no later than the Sunday before the election.

The appeals court ruling also reinstated several other Republican-backed laws, including a ban on faxing or emailing ballots to voters and a requirement that someone live at an address for at least 28 days to vote.

A lower court ruling that college students can use expired student IDs for voting was upheld.

Read the unanimous decision here.