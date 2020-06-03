Attorney says Steven Avery has contracted coronavirus

Wisconsin Radio Network

Convicted killer Steven Avery has reportedly contracted COVID-19. Avery’s former attorney Jerome Buting tweeted that Avery caught coronavirus while in prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

He is reportedly doing well, and has been confined to his cell in quarantine. Avery has long maintained his innocence, but has repeatedly been denied new trials, including just last week.