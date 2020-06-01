Badgers secure commitment from standout pass rusher

The Wisconsin Badger football team locked up one of their top defensive targets in their 2021 recruiting class, receiving a verbal commitment from Akron outside linebacker/defensive end Darryl Peterson.

This is a big get for Badgers coach Paul Chryst. Peterson chose Wisconsin over Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota among others.

Peterson recorded a school-record 21 sacks as a high school junior. He gives the Badgers 12 known commitments for the 2021 class.

Shelton released by Cardinals

Former Badger defensive back Sojourn Shelton was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

The 25-year-old Shelton originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He also spent time with the Bengals and Eagles before returning to Arizona.

During his college career at UW, Shelton recorded 129 tackles, nine interceptions, tow forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 53 games.