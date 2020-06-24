Biden increases lead over President Trump in latest Marquette Law School Poll

The newest Marquette Law School Poll is showing a boost in support for Democrats heading into the November elections.

Poll director Charles Franklin says Democrat candidate Joe Biden has increased his lead over President Trump to 8 points, 49 to 41 percent.

“So this has been a good gain for Biden at this point and it’s a relatively widespread gain he’s picking up across different regions in different groups.”

Biden’s lead over President Trump was around 3 percent in both March and May.

10 percent of voters said they didn’t intend to vote for either candidate.

President Trump’s approval ratings are also continuing to slip on issues like his handling of COVID-19 and the economy. Fewer Republicans also said they would be voting for the President.