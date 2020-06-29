Brewers announce their 2020 summer camp roster

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their 2020 summer camp roster on Monday.

The list includes a total of 45 players, 23 of which are pitchers, 12 infielders, six outfielders and four catchers. In addition, nine players are non-roster invitees, including outfielder Keon Broxton and 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year Zach Brown.

Major League teams will start the 2020 season with 30-man active rosters. Two weeks later, the roster is reduced to 28 players with a final reduction to the 26-player roster limit a month into the season.

All other players will be on the clubs taxi squad, working out and staying ready if needed by the Major League club.

The Brewers 45-player roster follows:

Pitchers

Brett Anderson, Ray Black, Zach Brown, Corbin Burnes, Alex Claudio, Jake Faria, J.P. Feyereisen, Justin Grimm, Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Corey Knebel, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Shelby Miller, Mike Morin, Freddy Peralta, David Phelps, Drew Rasmussen, Brent Suter, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley.

Infielders

Orlando Arcia, Jedd Gyorko, Ryan Healy, Keston Hiura, Brock Holt, Mark Mathias, Logan Morrison, Jace Peterson, Ronny Rodriguez, Justin Smoak, Eric Sogard, Luis Urias.

Outfielders

Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton, Lorenzo Cain, Ben Gamel, Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich

Catchers

David Freitas, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina