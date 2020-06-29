Brewers sign four of their five draft picks

The Milwaukee Brewers signed four of their five 2020 draft picks to contracts on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Brewers signed second-round draft pick, shortstop Freddy Zamora (Miami-Florida) to a deal worth $1.15 million. They signed third-rounder, catcher Zavier Warren (Central Michigan) to a deal worth $575,000. Outfielder Joey Wiemer (Cincinnati) was the Brewers fourth round pick and got $150,000 to sign. Fifth-round pick, shortstop Hayden Cantrelle (Louisiana-Lafayette) received $300,000 to sign.

All four draft picks signed for less than their slot recommendations, leaving the Brewers more money to sign their top pick, outfielder Garrett Mitchell (20th overall pick).

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said last week he was confident the team would sign all five it its draft picks. The deadline to sign draft picks to contracts is August 1.