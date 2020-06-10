Brewers to make five selections in 2020 Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers will make five picks in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, which starts at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday night. They will have the 20th overall selection in the opening round.

This years draft has been shortened from the usual 40 rounds to five rounds in a cost-cutting move because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This years draft is deep in college pitching, which means the Brewers could draft that position for the second straight season. They made Mississippi State lefty Ethan Small their top pick in last year’s draft (28th overall).

The Brewers have single picks in rounds two through five on Thursday. They traded their Competitive Balance Round B selection (No. 64) to Seattle over the offseason in the deal for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Wednesday nights opening round will be televised on the MLB Network and ESPN. The rest of the draft will be conducted Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.