Bucks set to resume season July 31 against Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks will resume their NBA season on July 31 when they take on the Boston Celtics at HP Field House.

The NBA released the rest of the regular-season schedule on Friday for the 22 teams will are taking part the rest of the way.

The Bucks will face the Houston Rockets next, on August 2 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

“We’re thrilled to resume our season in Orlando thanks to the league’s extensive plan that puts everyone’s health and safety first,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst on the team’s website. “We commend Adam Silver for his steady leadership during the hiatus and for working closely with the National Basketball Players Association to produce comprehensive protocols that will enable us to complete the season and to crown an NBA Champion. Our players are excited to get back on the court. While we will miss the opportunity of playing in front of our fans at Fiserv Forum, we will be grateful for Bucks fans cheering us from afar.”

The eight-game seeding schedule for the Bucks follows:

Friday, July 31 vs. Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 vs. Houston Rockets 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4 vs. Brooklyn Nets 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 vs. Miami Heat 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m.

Monday, August 10 vs. Toronto Raptors 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11 vs. Washington Wizards 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 13 vs. Memphis Grizzlies TBD

Fox Sports Wisconsin will televise a number of the seeding games. The complete schedule of telecasts, along with additional broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

The Bucks resume the season with the NBA’s top record at 53-12 (.815) and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Players will start arriving at the Disney complex on July 7 and will be tested daily once they get there. The NBA playoffs will begin Aug. 17, and the NBA Finals are set to begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13.