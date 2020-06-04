Bummerfest: pandemic causes cancellation of Milwaukee’s music festival

Wisconsin Radio Network

Milwaukee’s Summerfest is canceled this year. The board of directors made the decision to cancel at its regular meeting Thursday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes large gatherings risky.

Milwaukee’s sprawling lakefront music festival had already been postponed from June to September. People who’d bought tickets through Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster can get refunds.