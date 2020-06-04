Bummerfest: pandemic causes cancellation of Milwaukee’s music festival

Milwaukee’s Summerfest is canceled this year. The board of directors made the decision to cancel at its regular meeting Thursday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes large gatherings risky.

After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, Summerfest presented by @amfam will not take place as previously announced. Full statement, refunds, 2020 ticket page: https://t.co/LF9wqWPmNP pic.twitter.com/2E1NjvjzfF — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 4, 2020

Milwaukee’s sprawling lakefront music festival had already been postponed from June to September. People who’d bought tickets through Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster can get refunds.