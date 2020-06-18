Calls for UW System finalist who withdrew from consideration to resign current job

The former finalist to take over the University of Wisconsin System is now facing calls for resignation from his current job in Alaska.

A faculty union at the University of Alaska is calling for UA System president Jim Johnsen to step down. Faculty officials say Johnsen he mishandled proposed cuts at his own schools and instead focused his efforts to find himself a job elsewhere.

Johnsen faced votes of no confidence in 2017 and 2019, and withdrew himself from the running for the UW position after staff and faculty in Wisconsin said they didn’t have a say in the process.