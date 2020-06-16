Climate change task force seeks public input

A state task force on climate change is seeking public input. The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change will host virtual listening sessions this summer. The goal is to come up with policy recommendations ahead of the next state budget.

The sessions will include presentations on the climate crisis, and a chance for the public to share comments and recommendations. Written commentary may be submitted via the task force’s website.

Find a list of the listening sessions and more information at ClimateChange.wi.gov. The task force was formed in October 2019, with Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes ​as chair.