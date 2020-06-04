Cross asks for special session to address UW System funding

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is requesting a special legislative session to address financial troubles caused by COVID-19. Cross is asking Governor Tony Evers and legislative leaders for authority to borrow money to offset losses and change the start date for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a letter to the governor, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Cross noted U-W campuses have already furloughed and laid off employees. He also said “we face significant financial and operational challenges that are made much worse by the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.”