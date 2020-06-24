Democrats scale back plans for full convention in Milwaukee

More scale backs are being planned for this summer’s Democratic National Convention.

Mayor Tom Barrett says the core tenants of the convention have not changed.

“The Democrats are going to hold their convention here in the city of Milwaukee and that they’re going to nominate their next candidate for president here in the city Milwaukee and both of those statements have borne out to be true. I’ve also said repeatedly is the keyword following that is nimble because no one could have ever predicted what we have experienced as a nation as a world as a city over the last 4 months.”

However, the D N C has asked state delegates not to make the trip to Milwaukee, and instead votes will be cast digitally. The event is also being moved from the Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center.

Joe Biden is still expected to be in Milwaukee in person to accept the nomination.