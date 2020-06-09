DNR state park campgrounds open on Wednesday

Wisconsin state park campgrounds reopen Wednesday. But Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole advises it’s going to be a little different than pre-pandemic.

“Changes around public safety are going to be in place, only because we’re worried about folks. We’re worried about social distancing, and we have to pay attention,” Cole said. “There will be park staff at each and every site, to remind folks about social distancing.”

Campgrounds were closed in March as a COVID-19 precaution.

Restrooms will be open, however concessions will not, so you’ll need to bring your own bug spray and firewood. Also, campground hosts, who are typically older adults at greater risk for COVID-19, won’t be there to greet campers.

Reserve a site and get more information on the DNR website.