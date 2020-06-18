Wisconsin Radio Network

Elections Commission approves absentee ballot request mailers

By

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has given final approval to send absentee ballot requests to 2.7 million Wisconsin voters. The commission is split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, but Wednesday’s vote on a final version of the mailers was unanimous.

The action by commissioners comes as Wisconsin prepares for high rates of absentee voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once voters return their mailers and supporting documents to the commission office in Madison, that information would be entered into a central database. Municipal clerks could then either approve and process, or reject the absentee ballot requests.

Some Republican lawmakers argued the mailings would add a lot of expense and effort to the work of clerks.

 