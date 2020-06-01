Evers taps Romanski to lead DATCP

Wisconsin’s acting agriculture secretary got a vote of confidence from the governor on Monday. Governor TGony Evers removed the “interim” tag from Randy Romanski’s title.

He’s been in charge of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection since November, when the state Senate fired Brad Pfaff.

Evers said Romanski “has done an outstanding job.” Romanski is a career public servant, having led various Wisconsin state agencies on and off for 30 years. He was agriculture secretary once before, during the Jim Doyle administration.

Pfaff, who’s now a candidate for state Senate, could eventually vote on Romanski’s appointment if he wins.

–