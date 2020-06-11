Evers urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased for second straight day Thursday. The Department of Health Services reported 333, or 3.9 percent of more than 9,000 tests came back positive. That follows 2.8 percent positive test results reported on Wednesday.

While the 14 day trend line is still downward, Governor Tony Evers noted that the past two weeks have seen mass protests over the death of George Floyd.

Testing is key to helping slow the spread of COVID-19. If you have any symptoms: call your doctor, find a community testing site, or take an online health screening and talk with a licensed practitioner.

“These demonstrations are important, but if you’ve been out in large groups, it’s possible you’ve been exposed to COVID-19,” Evers said.

Anyone who’s currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately. Evers said anyone who participated in protests in recent days should get tested 5-7 days later and if they test negative, go for a second test 10-12 days later.

Also Thursday, DHS reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 682. There have been 21,926 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, of which 70 percent have recovered.