Friday COVID-19 numbers: 2.8% positive tests, deaths total 689

Wisconsin’s new confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped back below three percent on Friday. The Department of Health Services reported 11,308 new test results, and 320–or 2.8 percent– were positive.

recoveries are now at above 70%, however 4 of 6 gating criteria we look at in our response are red instead of the green we'd like to see. That's why we continue to talk about physical distancing, face coverings & handwashing.

Seven additional people died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 689.

Also Friday, DHS reported 27 new hospitalizations. Fourteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. There have been more than 22,000 total cases in Wisconsin, 71% of those have recovered.