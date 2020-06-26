Friday COVID-19 numbers: 5.6% of tests positive

The rate of positive COVID-19 cases keeps growing in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services on Friday reported that 5.6 percent – 520 out of 9,127 tests processed in the prior 24 hours – were positive.

This #weekend , remember to practice social distancing, wear a mask when you need to go out, and keep washing your hands & covering coughs/ sneezes! Let’s defeat #COVID19_WI together…apart! See the latest trends on #COVID19 activity where you live at https://t.co/BCurbMFjdh pic.twitter.com/vtFH6UvwN3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 26, 2020

That rate was 4.1 percent on Thursday and 4.3 percent on Wednesday, and reflects a trend that is worrying public health officials.

In several Wisconsin counties, a majority of new cases are among those ages 20 to 29. While no additional deaths were reported Friday, there were 25 additional hospitalizations.

Of the state’s more than 26,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 79 percent have recovered.