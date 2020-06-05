Friday COVID-19 update: 20,249 positives but positive percentage continues downward trend

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin surpassed 20,000 on Friday. But numbers from the Department of Health Services show the percentage of positive test results continuing a downward trend.

Two-point-nine percent of the 12,322 new tests reported on Friday were positive. That’s 357 new confirmed cases, and the lowest rate since Sunday.

To prevent getting and spreading #COVID19, make sure you practice good personal health habits and avoid being exposed to the virus. Take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your community: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/iVshuPCQfC — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 5, 2020

And despite much more widespread testing, analysis by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin shows the amount of time it takes to double confirmed positive cases is extending. It took 18 days to go from 5,000 positives to 10,000, but 27 days to reach the 20,249 reported on Friday.

DHS reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 633 lives lost.