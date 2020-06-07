Green Bay set to hire Ryan

The UW-Green Bay Phoenix is negotiating with Will Ryan to become the schools next men’s head basketball coach. The Wheeling University coach would replace Linc Darner, who was let go in May with six years left on his contract.

The University reportedly has offered Ryan two deals, a four year deal at $200,000 per season and a six year deal at $175,000 a year.

Ryan is the oldest son of former Wisconsin coach and College Basketball Hall of Famer Bo Ryan. He would become the eighth coach in Green Bay history.

The 41-year-old Ryan played collegiately at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee for his father and started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Wisconsin.