Grzesk pulls out of running for Green Bay men’s basketball job

St. Norbert college men’s basketball coach Gary Grzesk says he has pulled out of the running to be the next men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, UW-Green Bay.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Grzesk made the following statement:

“Although the position of head men’s basketball coach at my alma mater seems like a natural fit, the timing (on many different levels) is not right for me. I am withdrawing from consideration for the position. There are a number of complex factors that went into this very difficult decision. I’d like to thank St. Norbert, President Bruess, Tim Bald, and my staff for their support throughout this process. We have a good group of returning players and a potentially strong incoming class that I’m looking forward to coaching. I wish the men’s basketball program and the next head coach nothing but success.”

The Green Bay Phoenix job opened up when the school decided to part company with Linc Darner, who had six years left on his contract.