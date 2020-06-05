‘It doesn’t have to be brutality to feel abusive’ – cops meet people at Marshfield rally (AUDIO)

Reactions to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police continue to spread across Wisconsin. Marshfield police officers met with people at a downtown cookout and rally Thursday, including Police Chief Rick Gramza.

“We solve problems better together than apart. The goal was just to have some tough conversations, be vulnerable. And we weren’t here as much to talk as we are to listen and learn.”

LISTEN RickGramza :40

Echo Means of Marshfield shared some of her concerns and past experiences with law enforcement in the city, after moving there from Milwaukee

“It doesn’t have to be brutality to feel abusive. Probably the first five years we lived up here was very abusive.”

LISTEN Echo Means :54

Local businesses donated food to feed the rally. Several hundred people attended, many carrying signs in support for George Floyd. Local businesses donated food to feed the rally.

WDLB