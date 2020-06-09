Jordy Nelson headed to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in October. Nelson is one of 10 athletes set to be enshrined on Oct. 4.

The Manhattan, Kansas, native and Kansas State alumnus is also set to be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. That was scheduled to take place on June 5, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelson spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Packers and helped them win Super Bowl XLV back in 2010. He finished his career in Oakland with the Raiders for one season.

Nelson caught 613 passes for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Nelson was a consensus All-American selection at Kansas State and still holds school records for single-game receptions with 15 and receiving yards with 214. He also tops Kansas State in single season receiving yards with 1,606 and single-season yards per game (133.8).

Nelson went on to be selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.