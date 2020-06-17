Juneteenth flag will fly over Wisconsin Capitol

The Evers administration is making more flag news. Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will fly at the State Capitol Friday.

Juneteenth is marked annually on June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in America on that date in 1865.

Today @LGMandelaBarnes and I announced the Juneteenth Flag will fly over the State Capitol building for the first time in Wisconsin state history. Read the executive order here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BwerLx2Vxy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 17, 2020

This will be the first time the Juneteenth flag has flown at the Capitol. It will temporarily replace the Pride flag, which Evers last year ordered to be flown over the East Wing, below the U.S. flag and Wisconsin flags.