Masks and social distancing can prevent a COVID-10 spike in Wisconsin

As other states experience alarming increases in COVID-19 cases, there are things we can do to prevent that here in Wisconsin. Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and other states are seeing cases spike.

Those “happen to be states that also have relaxed some of the social distancing intervention,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Westergaard said that doesn’t have to happen here, if people stay the course on mask wearing and social distancing.

“Even though other states are experiencing epidemics, I think we in Wisconsin, if we can communicate and coalesce around infection prevention strategies like wearing masks in public and maintaining physical distancing in public, I think there’s a lot of good that can be done.”