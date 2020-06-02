Miller Park playing surface damaged

Miller Park’s playing surface was damaged early this morning after an individual gained entry to the field. The Milwaukee Brewers issued a statement saying the individual was apprehended a short time later.

The Brewers don’t consider the incident related to ongoing protests and damage being done in other areas of the city.

The person was apprehended a short time later by police after doing some minor damage to the field.

The Brewers grounds crew has been keeping Miller Park’s field ready for play if Major League Baseball resumes play. If and when spring training resumes, the Brewers are expected to work out at Miller Park instead of their spring training facility in Phoenix.