Milwaukee County issues face mask policy for county facilities

Milwaukee County will require people to wear face masks when entering county facilities and grounds with a controlled entry point.

County Executive David Crowley said Tuesday it’s important to remember we’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks will not be required, but are highly recommended at Mitchell International Airport, public transportation and outdoor park spaces like beer gardens.

The Milwaukee County Zoo will have a phased reopening starting June 13, and Crowley said they’ll be adhering to CDC guidelines to keep visitors safe.