Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / Milwaukee County issues face mask policy for county facilities

Milwaukee County issues face mask policy for county facilities

By

Milwaukee County will require people to wear face masks when entering county facilities and grounds with a controlled entry point.

County Executive David Crowley said Tuesday it’s important to remember we’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks will not be required, but are highly recommended at Mitchell International Airport, public transportation and outdoor park spaces like beer gardens.

The Milwaukee County Zoo will have a phased reopening starting June 13, and Crowley said they’ll be adhering to CDC guidelines to keep visitors safe.