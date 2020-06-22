Monday COVID-19 numbers: deaths reach 745, 3.8% positive test result rate

Positive COVID-19 test results remained above three percent Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported one additional death, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 745 since the start of the pandemic.

One new death to report today. It’s the first #COVID19_WI death in Eau Claire County. Get information you need to help #StopTheSpread of this virus: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/mAh9IGGNKm — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 22, 2020

There were 6,549 tests processed in the previous 24 hours, and 249–or 3.8 percent–came back positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 3.4 percent of tests have been positive.

Also in Monday’s numbers reported by DHS, there were 11 new hospitalizations. Thirteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and 78 percent of the state’s more than 19,000 confirmed cases have recovered.