Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin include a revised death total, and continued low positive test results. The Department of Health Services reported 646 total deaths, down one from the 647 reported on Sunday.

Your #COVID19_WI update with recoveries increasing another percentage point and the death count corrected to remove a duplicate. Take a look at the available data: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/8YDwvolwgA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 8, 2020

DHS reported 7,589 new test results and 203 of those – 2.7 percent – came back positive. According to DHS, measuring that percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps determine whether increases are due to greater spread or more testing. More than 14,000 of all cases, or 68 percent, have recovered.

Negative test results Monday were 7,386, bringing the total to more than 333,000 since the pandemic began,