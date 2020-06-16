Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Monday by the state Department of Health Services. That brings the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to the global pandemic to 697.

The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests increased slightly from Sunday, to 2.8 percent, but that’s the fourth straight day of positives below 3 percent. Monday’s 174 new confirmed cases bring the total to 22,932.

We are now at more than 400,000 people with negative #COVID19_WI test results. Remember, anyone who needs a test can get a test. If you have any symptoms or think you’ve been exposed, call your provider or log on to find a community testing site: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/oUXPJOfaFl — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 15, 2020

In addition, hospitalizations have dropped rapidly after a stead rise through May, to 284 on Monday morning, the lowest in two months. One hundred of those patients were in intensive care.