Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

By

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Monday by the state Department of Health Services. That brings the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to the global pandemic to 697.

The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests increased slightly from Sunday, to 2.8 percent, but that’s the fourth straight day of positives below 3 percent. Monday’s 174 new confirmed cases bring the total to 22,932.

In addition, hospitalizations have dropped rapidly after a stead rise through May, to 284 on Monday morning, the lowest in two months. One hundred of those patients were in intensive care.