Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

The percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin was just four percent on Monday. That’s the third lowest total in the past two weeks.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, with five of our six gating criteria now green. See the data and metrics: https://t.co/MzHdvRUriV pic.twitter.com/ehxqkgFyWa — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 1, 2020

And the number of new cases – just 140 – was the lowest since April 21. However, that was out of just 3,632 tests administered. Compare that with Friday’s Department of Health Services update, when there were 733 positives in 13,602 test results.

Four deaths were confirmed Sunday and three Monday for a total of 595 lives lost in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. There have been 18,543 confirmed cases.