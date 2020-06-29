Monday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, 5.3% positive tests

A second straight day Monday, with no new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. And, after a positive test rate of 7.1 percent on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services reported that 5.3 percent – or 315 – of 5,612 of tests processed in the previous 24 hours were positive.

If you have need some #MondayMotivation, check out our #COVID19 activity level webpage. It will give you the data you need to make smart decisions as you plan your holiday weekend: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/nqdT8LYh1F — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 29, 2020

DHS also reported 11 new hospitalizations. There have been a total of 28,054 positive tests in Wisconsin, and 79 percent of those cases have recovered.

Since the start of the global pandemic, there have been 777 lives lost in Wisconsin due to the virus.