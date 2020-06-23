Nearly all infected Wisconsin prison inmates have recovered from COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections worked with the state Department of Health Services and Wisconsin National Guard to begin testing all staff and inmates for COVID-19, beginning on May 12. On Friday, mass testing was completed at 22 of the DOC’s 37 facilities.

According to DOC, over 12,000 inmates have been tested, with 268 results coming back positive. Of those positive cases, 261 have recovered. Six inmates still have active cases, and one person tested positive before their scheduled release.

DOC staff have accounted for 66 positive cases, while three cases are still active.

The news release said DOC is working to expand video visitation for certain facilities, as a date to resume in-person visits has not been set.