The kickoff time for the Green Bay Packers third preseason game at New York against the Giants has been moved from a 7 p.m. CT start to 5 p.m. CT.

The Packers 2020 preseason schedule is as follows:

Sat. Aug. 15 ARIZONA CARDINALS 12 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 22 CLEVELAND BROWNS 3 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 29 at New York Giants 5 p.m.

Thu. Sept. 3 at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m.

HOME GAMES IN CAPS