Positive COVID-19 tests at 4.1% Thursday

The state’s percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests increased on Thursday. Four percent, or 422 of 10,599 tests processed, were positive. the highest rate of positive results since 4.1 percent on June 4th.

Please, help us #StopTheSpread of #COVID19_WI. If you have any symptoms, even if they’re mild, or think you’ve been exposed, you can get a test. Call your provider or log on to find a community testing site: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/VNrfMaFt34 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 18, 2020

The Department of Health Services also reported seven additional deaths, bringing to 719 the number of Wisconsin residents who’ve died as a result of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 23,876. More than 18,000 of those, or 76 percent have recovered. As of Thursday morning, 240 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.