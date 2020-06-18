Positive COVID-19 tests at 4.1% Thursday

Wisconsin Radio Network

The state’s percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests increased on Thursday. Four percent, or 422 of 10,599 tests processed, were positive. the highest rate of positive results since 4.1 percent on June 4th.

The Department of Health Services also reported seven additional deaths, bringing to 719 the number of Wisconsin residents who’ve died as a result of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 23,876. More than 18,000 of those, or 76 percent have recovered. As of Thursday morning, 240 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.