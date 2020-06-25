Positive COVID-19 tests at 4.3 percent Wednesday

Wisconsin has again seen a rise in positive COVID-19 test percentage. The state Department of Health Services reports Wednesday that 4.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests over the previous 24 hours were positive.

That’s nearly double the 2.2 percent from tests reported Tuesday. There were 432 positives of the 9,638 tests processed.

Since the pandemic began, 25,763 people have had confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin. Seven additional deaths reported on Wednesday bring the statewide toll to 757. Seventy-eight percent of all cases have recovered,