Pride flag to fly over state Capitol

The rainbow pride flag will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol, beginning Friday afternoon. Governor Tony Evers said the flag will be raised during the month of June in recognition of Pride Month.

It will be raised at 1 p.m. Friday and will fly over the Capitol until sunset on June 30, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“Wisconsin is a proud state that recognizes that diversity makes our communities and our state stronger. I am proud to once again celebrate the diversity and resiliency of the LGBTQ community this Pride Month and to share this symbol of our commitment to continue to do the work needed to create a more equitable, just, and inclusive state for all.”

This will be the second time the pride flag has flown over the State Capitol — last year was the first.

The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the Rainbow Pride flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as it does every day.